Pedestrian Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Struck In Gastonia Hit-And-Run

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run collision after a woman was left with life-threatening injuries Thursday night.

On Thursday, June 2nd around 11 p.m., officers and fire and rescue personnel responded to a collision involving a pedestrian and car at East Hudson Boulevard and South York Road.

Preliminary investigation reveals that a dark-colored sedan was traveling west on East Hudson Boulevard when it struck a woman who was southbound on South York Road attempting to cross the street.

After striking the woman, police say the sedan fled the scene.

The sedan should have front-end damage as a result of the collision, according to a news release.

Police say the woman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers are asking anyone who may have witnessed this collision or who has any information about the striking vehicle to contact investigators at 704-842-5166.