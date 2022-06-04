At 83, Japanese Becomes Oldest To Sail Solo Across Pacific

TOKYO (AP) — An 83-year-old Japanese adventurer has returned home after successfully completing his solo nonstop voyage across the Pacific, becoming the oldest person to reach the milestone.

Kenichi Horie arrived in the Kii Strait off Japan’s western coast, completing the trans-Pacific voyage in 69 days.

He left a yacht harbor in San Francisco in March.

It was the latest achievement for the octogenarian, who in 1962 became the first person in the world to successfully complete a solo non-stop voyage across the Pacific from Japan to San Francisco.

Horie also sailed solo around the world in 1974.