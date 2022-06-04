CMPD: 26-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed In Northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Friday morning in northwest Charlotte.

Shortly after 5:48 a.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call for service on Philadelphia Court.

At the scene, officers located a man, later identified as 26-year-old Herbert Eaton, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

He was taken by medic to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation into this shooting is active and ongoing.