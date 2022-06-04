CMPD: 4 Hospitalized After Stabbing, Shooting In East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD is investigating after two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds and another from stab wounds in east Charlotte Friday night.

Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service on Tavistock Court around 10:24 p.m.

At the scene, officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds and the suspect nearby with knife injuries.

Both victims and the suspect were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release.

Detectives say a fourth victim arrived at another hospital on their own accord suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Check back for updates.