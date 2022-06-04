Detectives Investigate Deadly South Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD has opened a homicide investigation after a 21-year-old man was shot and killed in south Charlotte on Saturday.

Officers responded to Atrium Main on Blythe Boulevard around 12:09 a.m. on June 4th in reference to a gunshot wound victim arriving at the hospital.

Police say the victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Initial investigation reveals the victim, later identified as 21-year-old Jaquan Krider, was shot near Brookshire Boulevard.

The investigation into this shooting is active and ongoing.