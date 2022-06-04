Silver Alert Cancelled For Missing 83-Year-Old Mount Holly Man

1/2

2/2



The Latest:

A Sliver Alert has been cancelled for missing 83-year-old William Stamey of Mount Holly.

Original Story (6/3/22):

GASTON CO., N.C. — A Sliver Alert has been issued for missing 83-year-old William Stamey of Mount Holly.

Authorities say Stamey was last seen around 8 a.m. on Friday leaving his home in a 2021 GMC Canyon Elevation red 4 door pick up truck, with running boards, and NC registration plate: JER-1792.

Police say his truck was captured on a traffic camera headed south on Highway 21 near Gold Hill Road outside Fort Mill, S.C. at 3:22 p.m.

Stamey is described as a White man, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 170 pounds with balding hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a cowboy hat, khaki pants and glasses.

Authorities say Stamey has cognitive issues and may be confused when approached.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or 911.