Stats Show Charlotte Riders Leave Behind A Lot Of Stuff In Ubers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It looks like Charlotte is one of the most forgetful cities in the nation, at least when it comes to leaving things in an Uber. Charlotte ranks number two on Uber’s 2022 Lost and Found Index. Austin, Texas ranked number one this year, for the second year in a row.

The index tracks everything from the most forgotten items, to lost and found trends. Phone, wallet, and keys came in at the top of the list. According to Uber, your most likely to forget those items on the weekend.

Uber also tracks the most unique items lost. 500 grams of caviar, 40 chicken nuggets, a Bernie Sanders fanny pack, and an antique walking cane with a sword made the list.

Our question of the night: what do you lose the most?

