Wanted Suspect Apprehended By SWAT Officers In South Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 31-year-old man wanted on several outstanding warrants was apprehended Friday after a standoff with SWAT officers in south Charlotte.

Around 10:30 p.m. on June 3rd, detectives were attempting to locate Roger Burns, 31, who had several unserved warrants including kidnapping.

Detectives responded to a home on Mayfield Avenue to locate Burns.

At the scene, detectives confirmed Burns was inside the home and was refusing to exit.

Detectives immediately began de-escalation techniques and were able to communicate with Burns who indicated that he was suicidal and did not want to exit as well as another man who did not want to leave the home.

The SWAT team was then called in to assist and after several hours negotiators successfully de-escalated the situation with Burns and he surrendered on his own and was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.