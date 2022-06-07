Smart Shopper: 1/2 Off Tacos At The Tipsy Taco!
Smart Shopper: 1/2 Off Tacos At The Tipsy Taco!
CHARLOTTE, NC–It is Taco Tuesday! What better way to celebrate with delicious tacos? If you’ve gone out to eat lately, you’ve probably noticed an increase in food prices, but not at the Tipsy Taco!
Over at the Tipsy Taco, they have incredible deals on authentic tacos and margaritas. Good for your belly and great for your wallet!
Every Tuesday, they offer the following deals:
- 1/2 off tacos, $5 margaritas & frozen drinks, and $2 draft Mexican beer.
- A few favorite Wicked Tacos include: the Seoul Mate, Bang Bang, and Carne Asada.
- One of the coolest things about Tipsy Taco is that they offer over 100 different types of tequila!
- 4 different margarita or frozen drink flavors.
- They have Burgers, Beer, and Burritos specials every Wednesday and a $5 weekly lunch special.
Tipsy Taco is located in StoneCrest at Piper Glen and are open every day from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Make sure you visit tipsytaco.net for more information.
Happy Taco Tuesday!