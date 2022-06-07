Steamy Days & the Return of Scattered Strong Storms

AM Headlines:

Mild start, scattered showers north

Hot and sticky day

Scattered PM Storms Isolated severe threat north I-85 Damaging wind gusts, large hail

The cold front brings more storms Wednesday Isolated severe threat areawide Damaging wind gusts, large hail

Above-average temps through Friday

A strong cold front late Friday into Saturday WATCHING: Severe threat late Friday..

Discussion:

An approaching cold front will bring the return of scattered storms this afternoon. Plenty of moisture will be across the region providing muggy days with highs in the upper 80s. This will also add fuel for heavy downpours with any afternoon storms. Localized flooding threats will be possible, although storms will move relatively quickly. Any severe storm could produce damaging wind gusts and large hail with the highest danger for areas north of I-85. A cold front will move into the region Wednesday bringing the threat of isolated severe storms areawide by the late afternoon into the early evening. The same danger applies with damaging wind gusts and large hail being the main two concerns. Temps will remain hot through the end of the week with highs reaching the low 90s and overnight lows falling into the mid to upper 60s as a boundary settles south of the region. This will lift north Friday with a disturbance bringing more rain and storms Friday evening. Watching for increasing severe threats Friday night. The disturbance will clear out Saturday, but a lingering shower or storm will be possible along with breezy conditions with highs reaching the mid-80s. Drying out the rest of the weekend with temps climbing back near 90 by early next week.