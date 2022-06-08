Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Tina!

CHARLOTTE, N.C — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Tina! Tina is 2 years old and loves to cuddle with her human. She is quiet in the play yard and enjoys treats. Tina would do best in a home where she is the only dog.

If you are interested in fostering or adopting Tina or any of the other available pets at CMPD Animal Care & Control, please visit animals.cmpd.org.

Learn more about fostering here.

CMPD Animal Care & Control will host a clinic on Saturday, June 11th from 8:00 AM – 10:45 AM.

The shelter will also be at Cordelia Park with adoptable pups from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM for Pickup W/ Pups.