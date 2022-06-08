CFD: North Charlotte Street Closes Due To Natural Gas Line Cut

1/3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Graham Street in north Charlotte was closed in both directions Wednesday after a gas line ruptured, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route as the closure is expected to last for an extended period of time.

Natural Gas Line Cut on N Graham Street at West 24th and Woodward Avenue. Graham Street closed both directions. Seek alternate route. Closure will be for an extended period of time. pic.twitter.com/28BA1WryhG — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) June 8, 2022

CFD officials say homes and businesses in the area of the gas line rupture on North Graham Street between Woodward Avenue and Moretz Aveune may smell gas in the area but it won’t be an immediate threat to the community.