Edge On The Clock: Carolina Panthers Hire NFL’s First Transgender Cheerleader

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers organization is making history, after hiring the NFL’s first transgender cheerleader. 29-year-old Justine Lindsay posted to Instagram, thanking the TopCats for supporting her. The historic announcement comes as transgender athletes across the country face restrictions and bans in school sports.

Plus, the days of drawers stuffed with mysterious cables could soon be behind us. The European Union is officially adopting a common charger: the USB-C. Apple is required to adapt its products by late 2024, and is reportedly already testing the port in iPhones.

And, actor Chris Evans is giving one lucky fan the chance to be his date on the red carpet at the premiere of his movie, The Gray Man. He’s teaming up with the charity, Omaze.

