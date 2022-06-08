Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Stabbing, Shooting Into Lincoln County Mobile Home

1/2 Leonardo Soto

2/2 Erik Rodriguez



LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Detectives have charged two people after a stabbing and shooting at a mobile home in Denver, N.C. on Tuesday.

Deputies were dispatched to a home on Denver Shores Road after receiving a physical disturbance call regarding shots fired into the home.

Detectives learned that Erik Ivan Rodriguez, 23, of Lincolnton had been at the mobile home and got into an altercation with Leonardo Soto, 24, of Charlotte.

At the scene, officers discovered two women inside the home and Soto hiding in a bedroom closet with injuries to his hand and head from being stabbed with a knife by Rodriguez.

Police say before Rodriguez (who was known by the victims) fled the scene, he fired nine shots from an AK-47 rifle.

Three shots struck the home, but no one was injured by the gunfire, according to a news release.

Detectives say Soto was treated at the scene by Lincoln County EMS for his stab wounds.

Later in the day on June 7th, detectives received information that Rodriguez and his girlfriend were at his mother’s home on English Oak Drive in Lincolnton.

Officers responded to the home and took Rodriguez into custody without incident.

A search warrant was also executed at the home on English Oak Drive and detectives recovered the knife used in the assault as well as narcotics and the car Rodriguez was driving.

Police charged Rodriguez with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

He was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

Police say during his first appearance on June 8th, Rodriguez bond was changed to a no bond based on his violent history.

Rodriguez will also receive additional drug related charged as well as three counts of attempted murder for his involvement in this case, according to a news release.

Detectives say during their investigation they realized that Leonardo Soto was a convicted felon and was in possession of a Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver.

Police say he was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and jailed under a $10,000 secured bond.

Detectives say Soto also faces additional charges.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

