Police Find 33-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In West Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives have opened a homicide investigation after finding a man dead in west Charlotte early Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call for service on Tuckaseegee Road.

At the scene, officers located a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Medic pronounced the man, later identified as 33-year-old Addison Ray Lipscomb, dead at the scene.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information on this case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with a Homicide Unit detective or leave a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.