Scattered Storms Wednesday Afternoon

AM Headlines:

AM Patchy Dense Fog

Scattered PM Storms Isolated Severe Storms Damaging Wind, Hail, Localized Flooding

Hot, but not as muggy to end the week

Scattered storms late Fri – Sat

Pleasant Weekend

Heating Up Next Week Discussion:

A cold front will slowly move through the region today. Scattered storms will begin late morning in the mountains and continue through the afternoon. Storms will be capable of dropping heavy rain with localized flooding a concern for urban and poor drainage areas. Isolated severe threat with the main hazard being damaging wind and hail. The boundary will settle south of the region through Friday afternoon with high pressure setting up briefly by midday Thursday. It will remain hot, but not as muggy making for a nice day Thursday. The boundary will lift north Friday late as a disturbance approaches front the west. This will bring more scattered showers and storms Friday night into Saturday morning. Saturday won’t be a washout however with cooler temps and relatively pleasant conditions setting up Saturday afternoon through Sunday with highs in the mid-80s. Enjoy it! Temps will be heating up next week with highs approaching the mid to upper 90s by mid-week.