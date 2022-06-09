Cam Newton Says People Have Changed Their Opinion About Him

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton still considers himself one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. During an interview on The Pivot Podcast this week, Newton said there are not 32 quarterbacks in the league better than him.

The free agent said people’s perception of him has changed over the last two years. He says he put himself in bad situations with both the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers, by joining each team without enough time to fully learn the offense. He says, “I was signed on Thursday. I played on Sunday. At what point did you think you was going to be successful? That next week, I started. That’s still up under 10 days of you being on the team, and you’re still trying to learn an offense.”

On the podcast, Newton also addressed his previous comments about women that landed him in hot water. In case you forgot what he said, here’s a refresher: “A woman for me is, handling you your own, but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs. Right?! And I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of ‘I’m a boss (bleep).’ I’m a this, I’m a that.’ Like, no baby. But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet. You don’t know how to let a man lead.”

In his new interview this week, Newton explained he never meant to put down or defame women with his comments. He says, “What I should have added to that, (is) as a strong man, you also have to listen to your partner. As strong men, we also have to appreciate that strong force in our life. And 9 times out of 10, more times than not, it’s a woman.”

Cam also said any team that gets him will have to deal with everything that comes with his larger-than-life personality.

Our question of the night: has your opinion of Cam Newton changed?

