Cold Front Bringing Brief Break from Humidity

Scattered AM Showers

Clouds Clear, Drying Out

Disturbance brings scattered showers/storms late Friday – early Saturday

Heat Wave Next Week Temps near 100 The last 100-degree day for Charlotte was June 26, 2015 (2450 days ago..)

The cold front is slowly creeping along this morning. Scattered showers will remain possible through the AM drive with rain chances dwindling after the front passes through later today. Highs will near 90 with clouds clearing gradually from west to east over the next 12-18 hours. Dry through most of Friday with highs in the upper 80s. A disturbance will bring more scattered showers and storms late Friday into early Saturday. Highs will top out in the mid 80s Saturday afternoon. Dry and hot end to the weekend with temps reach the upper 80s Sunday. A heat wave will set up next week with temps reaching the upper 90s by midweek and heat indices into the triple digits. The last time we reached 100 in Charlotte was June 26, 2015.