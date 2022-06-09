Eat Black Charlotte: Bryant Seafood Market

CHARLOTTE. N.C.– Eat Black Charlotte is a campaign that highlights black-owned restaurants in Charlotte. One of the restaurants participating in the event this year is Bryant Seafood Market. The family-run business specializes in fresh-caught fish. They serve everything from Red Snapper to Flounder and all the sides. The restaurant takes online orders or you can place an order at the counter.

The idea for the business came from the lack of access to fresh seafood in that part of town. Owner, L.J. Bryant decided to leave his corporate job and start the business. Bryant Seafood Market is located at 3509 David Cox Rd. You can find a list of restaurants at eatblkclt.com.