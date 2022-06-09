Edge On The Clock: Tom Gives Giselle A Run For Her Money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tom Brady is giving his wife a run for her money. Not on the field, but in the modeling department. The quarterback is launching a new underwear line. Brady’s apparel brand, Brady, made the announcement on Instagram, featuring the football legend modeling a new pair of briefs. They come in black, white and blue and go on sale Thursday.

Plus, Velveeta is getting ready to launch its first ever nail polish collection. It will come in two colors: a deep yellow, reminiscent of the gooey cheese product itself, as well as a bright red, for fans of the color used on the Velveeta packaging. To make it even better, the polish even smells like cheese, too.

And, Nick Cannon says his family is about to get even bigger. The father-of-eight said “the stork is on the way” when asked about speculation he’s expecting three more babies later this year. During an appearance on Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast, Cannon suggested he plans to break his own personal record when it comes to having kids. He said he tried celibacy, but didn’t stick with it.

