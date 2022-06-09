Union County Public Schools To Offer Free Summer Lunches

UNION CO., N.C. — From June 13th to July 28th, Union County Public Schools will provide free lunches to children 18-years-old and younger.

Officials say meals will be served from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Monroe Middle, Monday through Thursday.

This summer, officials say families will not be able to pick up meals and take them home or offsite to eat.

Children must eat their meals onsite, as in previous summers before 2020.

Officials say there will also be no curbside service.

