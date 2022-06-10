Lincoln County Detectives Ask For Help Identifying A Man Suspected Of Stealing A Car

1/2

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Lincoln County detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing a vehicle from a store parking lot in March.

On March 23rd, 2022, deputies were dispatched to the parking lot located on Maiden Highway after the owner reported his vehicle as stolen.

The owner told officers that he left the keys in the vehicle and went inside to have lunch with his brother when it was taken.

The vehicle is described as a white four-door Mitsubishi Galant.

Surveillance video shows a White man sitting on a bench in front of the store, then walking to the vehicle.

Police say he entered through the driver’s side door and drove south toward Lincolnton.

On March 31st, police recovered the stolen vehicle after it was found abandoned in a church parking lot on Noles Drive in Mount Holly.

Detectives describe the suspect as a White man, wearing brown boots, dark jeans, a white sweat shirt, and a white and blue hat with a red bill.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective J. Link at 704-732-9050 or Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.