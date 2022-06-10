Pleasant Friday, Heat Wave Next Week

AM Headlines:

Cooler and drier start

Pleasant Friday

Scattered showers and storms Saturday

Heat Wave Begins Monday Highs near 100 most of the week

Discussion:

Drier and cooler start for us with temps in the 50s and 60s across the region. It will overall be a nice and pleasant day with temps in the mid-80s this afternoon. A disturbance will bring scattered showers and storms to the region Saturday. Not a whole lot of moisture to work with, so this won’t be a widespread rain event, but a rumble of thunder or two will be possible Saturday afternoon. Dry and toasty Sunday with temps reaching the low 90s. Next week it gets HOT. Highs will reach the upper 90s beginning Monday. We’ll flirt with the triple digits all week long (the last time we saw 100 in Charlotte was June 2015). Heat Indices will break into the triple digits Monday with likely heat advisories for Tuesday and Wednesday as heat indices reach 103-105. Stay cool and remember to stay hydrated next week!

Forecast Highs vs Records Next Week

Mon: 97 R: 97 (1958)

Tue: 99 R: 99 (1958)

Wed: 98 R: 99 (2015)

Thu: 95 R: 100 (1943)