Shooting at Eastridge Mall, Police Search For Suspects







GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police have said that three people were shot at the Eastridge Mall.

Rick Goodale, the spokesman for the Gastonia Police Department, said that this happened near the food court of the mall.

All three have non-life-threating injuries and are expected to recover.

There is at least one suspect, if not two, on the run.

During the shooting, there was no order to evacuate, but several stores were individually locked down.

The mall is now officially locked down with no public access and police are working to get those who sheltered in place out of the mall.

Police are speaking with people inside the mall to find more information. WCCB-TV has a crew on location.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.