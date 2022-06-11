Police Arrest 2 Women For Severe Child Abuse In Burke County

1/2 Natalie Childress

2/2 Jessica Sanders



BURKE CO., N.C. — Two women were arrested and charged Friday in Burke County after social services received an anonymous tip in reference to the alleged abuse of children.

The allegations stated that Natalie “Shane” Childress of Connelly Spring had intentionally struck children in her care with a pair of metal knuckles, inflicting serious injury.

CPS investigators attempted to make contact with the mother of the children, Jessica Renee Sanders, at the home in order to conduct an immediate assessment of the alleged abuse.

At the home, Sanders told officers the children were not on the premises.

CPS then requested help from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies located the children hiding at the scene.

Due to the children’s injuries, deputies requested EMS and the Burke County Criminal Investigation’s Division.

Police say the children were transported to UNC Health Valdese and then to a Children’s Hospital Abuse/Trauma Center.

Following investigators interviews, Natalie Childress and Jessica Sanders were arrested and transported to the Burke County Magistrate, according to a news release.

Police say Childress was charged with Felony Negligent Child Abuse causing Severe Bodily Injury in this case.

Sanders was charged with Felony Aid/Abet Negligent Child Abuse causing Severe Bodily Injury.

Police say Childress and Sanders received $250,000.00 secured bonds each.