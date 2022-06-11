Police: Driver Shot In Rock Hill, 5 Teenagers Charged

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Three 15-year-olds and two 17-year-olds have been charged for their involvement in a Rock Hill shooting that left one woman seriously injured Friday night.

On Friday June 10th around 8 p.m., Rock Hill Police were dispatched to the Oak Hollow Apartments on South York Avenue in reference to shooting with a victim.

Police say the victims were driving in the area when their vehicle was fired at.

An 18-year-old woman driving the car was shot in the left thigh, which caused serious injury, resulting in the passenger taking the driver’s seat and transporting the woman to a local hospital, according to a news release.

Detectives say the shooting suspects were reported to have been in a white Buick SUV.

Officers circled the area nearby after the shooting and located the suspect vehicle on Wilson Street.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop starting a police chase.

During the pursuit, a firearm was thrown from the suspect vehicle and later collected by officers.

Police say the pursuit continued until the occupants fled from the vehicle at the intersection of Marshall Street and Eighth Street.

The suspects were apprehended and identified as three 15-year-olds and two 17-year-olds, Tyrecus Donta Brice Jr., and Trayvion Jatarri Miller, according to a news release.

Officers also located four additional handguns inside the vehicle.

All suspects were subsequently charged with Assault & Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature, Assault & Battery 1st Degree, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, Possession of a Handgun by a Person Under 18, and Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun.

Police say Brice and Miller were charged as adults.

Additionally, Miller was charged with Failure to Stop for blue lights after he was identified as the driver, according to a news release.