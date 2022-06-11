Troopers Investigate Fatal Chesterfield County Collision

CHESTERFIELD CO., S.C. — Troopers are investigating after one person was killed and two others were injured in a collision in Chesterfield County Friday night.

Around 10:50 p.m., officers responded to the two-vehicle collision on US Highway 1 near Old Creek Road.

Troopers say the driver of a 2009 Honda CRV, identified as James Carlton, 27, of Raleigh, was heading west on US Highway 1 at the same time the driver of a 2017 tractor-trailer, identified as Dexter Cobb, 67, of Sorrento, Florida, was heading north on Old Creek Road.

Troopers say Cobb disregarded a stop sign while attempting to turn on US Highway 1 and struck Carlton in his Honda.

Carlton’s front seat passenger died at the scene, according to a news release.

Troopers say Carlton was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries and Cobb was also injured in the collision.

The investigation into this crash is active and ongoing.