Charlotte Independence Women Fall at Greenville Liberty 2-1

GREENVILLE, SC – The Charlotte Independence USL W League team dropped a tight match 2-1 against the division-leading Greenville Liberty SC on Saturday evening.

It was a competitive first half in Greenville, but the Liberty opened the scoring early in the 9th minute with a goal from #5 Julie Mackin.

Despite the early deficit, #30 Jada Palmer played a vital role in the backline to keep the Independence only one goal away from leveling the score.

Liberty led at halftime: Charlotte Independence 0 – Greenville Liberty SC 1.

#4 Krissi Schuster put the pressure on Greenville from both ends of the pitch, serving balls into the penalty area on offense and stunting Liberty attacks on defense.

Greenville doubled their lead in the second half with a shot bouncing off the far post and into the back of the net by #4 Christian Brathwaite.

The Independence found a breakthrough with a goal by #20 Ayden Yates in the 66th minute as she slotted a shot past the oncoming Greenville goalkeeper.

Substitutes #7 Mary Alexander and #27 Michaela Deas sparked multiple offensive chances for Charlotte, but the Independence were unable to capitalize.

NEXT ON THE SCHEDULE: The Charlotte Independence USL W League team returns home after a long stretch of road games on Tuesday, June 14 at 6:00 p.m. against NC Courage U23 at the Community School of Davidson Spartan Athletic Complex. Admission is free for all fans.