Charlotte Nonprofits To Celebrate World Refugee Day On June 18th

1/2

2/2



CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two Charlotte-based nonprofits will hold a special event on Saturday, June 18th in celebration of World Refugee Day.

Nonprofits ourBRIDGE for KIDS and Refugee Support Services will come together on this international day created by the United Nations to honor refugees around the world.

Officials say the free event will be held at the nonprofits’ shared center located at 3925 Willard Farrow Drive in Charlotte.

The event will run from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

Officials say attendees can expect local and international food options, performances by local artists, games and activities, artisan’s booths, and an on-site COVID vaccine clinic hosted by the Mecklenburg County Health Department.

Officials with ourBRIDGE for KIDS and Refugee Support Services say they have a shared vision for Charlotte to become a more welcoming city.

“We are so excited to be partnering with Refugee Support Services as we organize this very important event together,” says Sil Ganzó, Founder and Executive Director of ourBRIDGE. “Through our shared visions of Charlotte becoming a more welcoming city, it is our intent for the event to not only be educational but also uplifting and positive. An opportunity to get to know new neighbors and celebrate each other in unity”.

Officials say for over ten years, ourBRIDGE for KIDS and Refugee Support Services have worked together on numerous advocacy projects to raise awareness and facilitate accessibility to resources for newly-arrived families.

Earlier in 2022, the two nonprofits announced they would be sharing space at Aldersgate, where ourBRIDGE is currently located.

Officials say though not a merger, the move into the shared space is an opportunity for both to uphold each others’ core values, missions, growth, and impact as well as share common resources.