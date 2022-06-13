CMPD: North Charlotte Shooting Suspect Dies In Custody

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD held a news conference Monday over the in-custody death of a shooting suspect.

Around 1:58 a.m. Monday morning, officers responded to a shots fired into a home call for service on Featherstone Drive.

At the scene, officers found shell casings outside of the home.

Detectives spoke with concerned residents on the street who helped them in locating 32-year-old Jovontay Avery Williams behind another home on the street.

Officers noted Williams was behaving erratically, yelling, and did not appear in control of his faculties.

Concerned for his wellbeing, officers requested Medic to respond.

Detectives say when Williams attempted to enter another home, officers took him into custody.

Police say Williams was then taken to Atrium Hospital University to be checked out and subsequently transferred to another facility for more specialized care.

At 9:56 a.m., Williams was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Back at the scene, officers located a firearm, narcotics and determined the home had been struck by gunfire.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is now investigating the in-custody death.

CMPD will conduct a parallel investigation to review the actions of officers during this incident.