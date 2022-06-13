Don’t Waste Your Money: Avoiding Side Hustle Scams

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– These days lots of people have a side hustle. Whether it’s because they don’t want to return to the office or because they want to supplement their income, many are applying for part-time jobs. Those jobs are often work-from-home opportunities delivering food or taking care of pets. And as WCCB Charlotte’s Consumer Reporter, John Matarese explains, scammers are looking for those applicants to trick them out of money. Here are some ways you can avoid becoming a victim.