Lincoln County Detectives Arrest 3 In Connection To Armed Robbery Turned Shooting

1/3 Aquil Jackson

2/3 Jerry Branch

3/3 Bradley Earle





LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Detectives have arrested and charged three people in connection with a Memorial Day Weekend shooting in Lincolnton.

Aquil Giovonni Jackson, 35, Jerry Cicero Branch, 36, and Bradley Dale Earle, 37, were each charged with one count of attempted 1st Degree Murder in this case, according to a news release.

On May 30th, 2022, deputies were dispatched to a shooting that occurred on Sun Valley Trail in Lincolnton, N.C.

At the scene, deputies discovered a victim with a single gunshot wound to the lower left leg.

Detectives determined the shooting was a result of a planned robbery.

Police say the victim was brought to the Sun Valley Trail location and was immediately confronted by four or five people, two of which were armed with handguns.

The victim was physically assaulted, robbed and shot by the group before they fled the scene, according to a news release.

Police say the victim was then taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery.

He is expected to recover from the incident, according to a news release.

On May 31st, deputies arrested their first suspect, Aquil Jackson.

On June 7th, warrants were issued for Bradley Earle and Jerry Branch.

Police say Earle was arrested on June 8th and placed into the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.

On June 9th, deputies arrested Branch and additionally charged him with possession of firearm by a convicted felon and placed in jail under no bond.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information regarding this robbery and shooting is asked to call Detective D. Hendrix at 828-455-6762 or Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.