Police: Victim Shot Multiple Times Outside Country Club Apartments In East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating after a victim was shot multiple times outside an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday.

On June 12th around 3:27 p.m., officers responded to the apartment complex on Dunlavin Way for an assault with a deadly weapon call for service.

Police say the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds during the incident.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Check back for updates.