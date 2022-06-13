Record Breaking, Dangerous Heat This Week

AM Headlines:

Mild and muggy start

Heat Wave sets up this week

Heat Advisory south of I-85 Monday 12pm – 8pm Heat Index Values approaching 105 Excludes Lancaster/Chesterfield Co (minimum is 110 for advisory)

Excessive Heat Watch in effect Tuesday 12pm – 8pm Heat Index Values approaching 110

A slight break in the heat by the weekend Discussion:

High pressure will keep a lid over the area this week with extreme heat beginning today. HIghs will approach 100 degrees this afternoon with heat indices near 105. Heat advisory in place south of I-85 from noon until 8 pm. Lancaster and Chesterfield counties are not included in this because their criteria are slightly higher with heat indices near 110 for at least 3 hours. An excessive heat watch is in effect tomorrow with heat indices near 110 as highs reach the low 100s for the first time since June 2015. We won’t get much relief from the heat even at night with overnight lows falling into the mid-70s which will challenge record minimum temperatures the next few nights. This dangerous heat could lead to heat exhaustion or even heat stroke. Please stay hydrated, brings pets inside, and check on elderly neighbors. The extreme heat continues through the end of the week with highs reaching the mid to upper 90s and heat indices near 103-105 mid-week through Friday. High pressure will begin to break down Thursday with a cold front bringing scattered showers and storms late Thursday into Friday. Temps will fall to the upper 80s to low 90s by this weekend — which is still above average for this time of year, but it will allow a break from heat advisories.

Forecast/Record

Mon: 97/97 (2015)

Tue: 101/99(1958)

Wed: 99/99 (2015)

Thu: 96/99 (2015)

Fri: 96/100 (1943)