S.C. Health Officials Encourage Men To Get Active During National Men’s Health Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is encouraging active lifestyles and preventative screenings for men in celebration of National Men’s Health Week.

Men’s Health Week runs from June 13th-19th and is part of International Men’s Health Week.

According to the CDC, 13.2 percent of men in the U.S. are considered in fair or poor health, 57.6 percent are getting the recommended amount of physical activity, and 40.5 percent of men ages 20-years-old and up are considered obese.

Officials say these and other data points disproportionately impact men more than women.

“It’s no secret that healthy habits can prevent long-term health issues for all residents but especially for men, who are more likely to suffer from hypertension, heart disease, and various other ailments,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director. “We strongly urge the men across our state to embrace this week and month by focusing on their physical and mental health and talking to their primary care physicians about proper diet and exercise.”

Officials say in addition to everyday habits that can boost health, it’s important for men to look long-term and make sure they get recommended health screenings based on their age and preexisting conditions.

Click here for the CDC’s cheat sheet on men’s health screenings.

Additionally, officials say men should be routinely checked for high blood pressure, diabetes, and other potential health concerns.