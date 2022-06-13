Smart Shopper: No Enrollment Fee + Free Consultation at Anytime Fitness in Oakhurst

CHARLOTTE, NC– If you’ve recently wanted to get back in shape, now is the time to do it! Over at the Anytime Fitness on Oakhurst, they are offering a FREE consultation and they are waiving the enrollment fee. You’re getting a $120 value, for free!

Natalie Stringer, owner of Anytime Fitness on Oakhurst says the best thing you can do for yourself is to start. Stringer says she knows how intimidating it can be when trying something new, so it’s important to start and remain consistent!

Plans start as low as $50 a month and there is in-person training and coaching if you need. Give her a call, and tell her that you’re a Smart Shopper so you can get started!

Click here for more information.