The Snark: Washing Chicken, Little Time & Pop Tarts vs. Toaster Strudel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On “90 Day Fiance,” Shaeeda is showing Bilal’s daughter how to cook some traditional Trinidad dishes and the unique way she preps her meat. Emily & Kobe have been fighting a lot over the first month of their 90 days. Emily is still looking to move forward with a wedding but she can’t do it without mom & dad’s help.

Despite poor reviews the latest Jurassic Park movie did really well at the box office. Derek has a theory.

Penny Lancaster, Rod Stewart’s wife, is defending his performance at the Queen’s Platinum Party. He was criticized for his performance of “Sweet Caroline” with some saying he was off tune.

Finally, weird news from Florida.

