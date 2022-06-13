York County Dive Team Recovers Missing Swimmer From Catawba River
YORK CO, S.C. — A missing swimmer was recovered from the Catawba River on Monday by dive teams, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say operations have been turned over to the York County Coroner’s Office.
UPDATE: It’s not the outcome we were hoping for, but sadly dive teams have recovered the missing swimmer from the Catawba River.￼ Operations have been handed over to the York County Coroner’s Office. Our condolences go to family & friends during this difficult time. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/3Gmi0kVP6a
— York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) June 13, 2022