City Of Charlotte Approves Update To Make It Easier To Request Speed Reduction Measures In Neighborhoods

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte voted to approve an update to its neighborhood traffic calming program on Tuesday that would allow renters to more easily request speed reduction measures.

Officials say under the update, the city will no longer require a petition signed by homeowners and property owners before a speed bump or multiway stop can be added to eligible residential streets.

The change to the transportation policy aims to make sure residents in rental properties have the same opportunities to improve neighborhood traffic safety as property owners, according to a news release.

Officials say prior to this change, the city required a resident to submit a petition indicating support from 60 percent of property owners within 1,200 feet of the speed bump or stop.

Through this change, the City of Charlotte intends to make it more equitable for neighborhoods to get the tools they need to calm traffic.

“Previously, a person requesting traffic calming measures may have had to go door-to-door in order to return a successful petition,” said Angela Berry, who manages the city’s Vision Zero program to eliminate traffic-related deaths and serious injuries. “This placed the burden of traffic calming on the public, and it could be difficult in neighborhoods that are not formally organized or have a high number of renters.”

Officials say now once a traffic calming measure is requested by a resident, and evaluated and approved by the city, the Charlotte Department of Transportation will send postcards to the street’s neighbors informing them of the coming traffic-calming measure.

Neighbors will have 45 days to let the city know of any opposition, according to a news release.

Officials say if there is opposition, the city will work with the neighborhood to seek a solution.