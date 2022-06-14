Deputies: 4 Shot During Deadly Domestic Dispute In Catawba County

NEWTON, N.C. — Deputies say one person was killed and three others injured following a shooting in Catawba County Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of the shooting at a home on Cheyenne Oaks Drive in Claremont.

At the scene, deputies discovered four people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say three of those injured were taken to area hospitals for treatment and the fourth person was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the four people involved is believed to be the shooter, according to a news release.

Police say this incident is believed to have stemmed from a domestic disturbance.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.