Eastridge Mall Evacuated For Smoke, Police Say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eastridge Mall in Gastonia was evacuated on Tuesday after a fire broke out and smoke could be seen coming from the mall.

𝐈𝐍𝐂𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐓:#GastoniaPD assisting @GastoniaFire with reported smoke in the Eastridge Mall. The mall is being evacuated as a precautionary measure. — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) June 14, 2022

Around 11:45 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire that had started in a storage room behind a coffee shop on the first floor.

Officials say one sprinkler deployed and kept the fire in check.

It took firefighters five to ten minutes to put out the flames.

Officials say smoke did enter the main area of the mall, so the mall was evacuated for about an hour as a precautionary measure.

Five companies responded to the scene, about 20 firefighters in total.

Officials say there was minimal damage caused by the fire and sprinkler.

Firefighters left around 1:30 p.m., making the total time on scene about an hour and 45 minutes.