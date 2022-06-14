Smart Shopper: Plan The Perfect Picnic With Queen Brie CLT!

CHARLOTTE, NC–With the kids out of school and the weather being this nice, now is the perfect time for some fun outdoors. One affordable thing families can all do together is have a picnic!

A picnic would even be a nice date idea but you have to plan, especially if you want to have those cute charcuterie boards you see on social media.

In the words of Andre 300 from Outkast, “You can plan a pretty picnic, but you can’t predict the weather”, but not to worry because you can have an intimate picnic indoors! Meggie Sullivan, also known as Queen Brie CLT has got the perfect planning guide for you and she’s giving you all the details!

Click here to follow her on social media.