South Carolina Social Services Holds Walk To Recognize Elder Abuse Awareness Day

1/2

2/2



COLUMBIA, S.C. — S.C. Department of Social Services (DSS) team members will join statewide partners on Wednesday on a walk to recognize World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

Officials say they hope to draw attention to the neglect and physical, mental, and financial abuse far too many of our senior citizens face.

Participants will meet at the DSS flag pole at the state office at 1535 Confederate Avenue at 9 a.m.

Officials say the walk will go along Confederate Avenue, down Bull Street towards Elmwood Avenue.

Click here to register.