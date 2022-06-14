The Snark: Real Housewives, The Rapper Who Robs & Poop Kid

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The drama is as hot as our weather on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Plus, is Derek’s wig off?

On “The Family Chantel,” Pedro’s sister Nicole is confident she’s going to be the next Miss Dominican Republic. She’s working with a runway teacher named Stalin. He says she isn’t even close.

A man who raps about robbing ATMs is under arrest, for robbing an ATM.

Finally, a little boy uses a display toilet at a home improvement store.

