CHESTERFIELD CO., S.C. — The driver of a 1992 Chevrolet pickup died Monday after crashing on SC Highway 9 in Chesterfield County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say around 11:50 a.m., the Chevrolet was heading west on SC Highway 9 near Gills Creek Road when it traveled off the roadway to the left and struck an embankment.

There were no passengers in the Chevrolet and the driver, yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.