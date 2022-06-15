Charlotte Events with Moira Quinn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Moira Quinn with Charlotte Center City Partners always knows the fun events happening around town. Today she’s running through her latest finds.

Juneteenth Jam at Victoria Yards

Friday, June 17th and Saturday, June 18th

Victoria Yards and The Bechtler Museum

Uptown Charlotte, various locations and times

Celebrate the history, joy, and significance of Juneteenth in Uptown Charlotte this weekend at the two -day Juneteenth Jam! The festivities begin on Friday night at the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art from 6:30-9:30, where the community can gather for free performances and workshops that celebrate Afro-Brazilian culture. The fun continues with a free block party and concert at Victoria Yards from 10am-10pm on Saturday. Learn more at uptowncharlotte.com/do/Juneteenth-jam-1.

There are also celebrations at other spots including the Gantt Center.

Make Music Day in Charlotte

Tuesday, June 21

11am-9pm

Various locations in South End and Uptown

Make Music Day Charlotte is a live, free musical celebration on June 21, the longest day of the year, with music on streets, sidewalks, and across the city. Come make music with the community and find live music in South End and Uptown by visiting makemusicday.org/charlotte.

Camden Commons

Saturday, June 26th (NEXT Saturday)

11am-5pm

Camden Road, South End Charlotte

South End’s main road is transforming into an outdoor living room on Sunday the 26th from 11am-5pm. Hangout, discover new food to enjoy at the streatery, shop from over 30 local vendors, listen to a live DJ, and play games as if you were in your own living room (fuzzy slippers optional).

Camden Road will be closed to vehicular traffic from 7am-7pm so you can play in the street and have the perfect day in South End. Find parking in South End using the online parking guide, or travel by light rail, stopping at East/West Blvd Station. You can also get to Camden Commons by walking or biking on the Rail Trail! Find more information at southendclt.org.

Outdoor Movies Series at Craft Tasting Room

Every Thursday from now until October

Craft Tasting Room and Growler Shop

1320 South Church St.

Every Thursday from now until the end of October enjoy free, outdoor movies at Craft Tasting Room in South End. Bring your friends, family, and pups out to enjoy different movies each week! Learn more at southendclt.org.