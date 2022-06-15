AM Headlines:

Heat Advisory until 8 pm Heat Index 105 – 108

Scattered Severe PM Storms Damaging wind, and hail = biggest concern

Not as Muggy or hot weekend

Back near the triple digits by mid-week next week Discussion:

Another swampy day with temps reaching the mid to upper 90s across the region. Heat advisories continue with feels like temps climbing near 105 this afternoon. Scattered strong to severe storms are possible again with damaging wind and large hail the greatest threats. High pressure breaks down tomorrow with a cold front bringing more coverage with scattered showers and storms late Thursday into Friday. This will cut the humidity with temps in the mid-90s and heat indices falling below advisory criteria in the low triple digits. This weekend will remain hot, but not unbearable after the last week with temps in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heat builds quickly next week with highs near 100 by Tuesday.