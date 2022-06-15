Serena Williams To Return To Competitive Tennis Play After Nearly One Year Break

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – What’s Wimbledon without a Williams? After being absent from competition for nearly a year, Serena Williams is returning to professional tennis. Williams posted a photo on Instagram with the caption: “SW and SW19. It’s a date. 2022. See you there. Let’s go.”

The photo features her white Nike sneakers on a grass court. SW are her initials, and SW19 is the postal code for Wimbledon. The All England Club announced Tuesday that Williams has been awarded a wild-card entry for singles. The 23-time Grand Slam champion has not played since getting injured in the first round of the tournament last year.

She has plummeted to 1,208 in the world rankings. Williams has won seven of her Grand Slams at Wimbledon. If she were to win number eight, she would be the oldest woman to do so, at age 40. She would also tie Margaret Court for the record of 24 Grand Slam singles championships.

Our question of the night: does Serena still have it?

