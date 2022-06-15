Smart Shopper: 3 Tips To Save You Money On Your Energy Bill!

CHARLOTTE, NC–the temperature isn’t the only thing that’s going up, your energy bill may go up as well. Since 2021, costs for fuels used to produce energy have more than tripled.

Here are three tips to help you lower that bill:

Tip #1 Change your air filters; if you don’t, your systems have to work harder and use more energy.

Tip #2 Close those blinds! Keeping them closed will help prevent the sun’s rays from heating up your house.

Tip #3 Use a fan to supplement your air conditioning.

Also, make sure you call Duke Energy to see if you qualify for income-based programs like the Crisis Intervention Program, the Weatherization Program, and the Helping Home Fund.

You can also set up different payment plans — if you need extra time to catch up on your bill.

