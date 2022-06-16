1 Killed, 2 Wounded in Alabama Church Shooting

VESTAVIA HILLS, A.L. — Police say one person is dead and two others are wounded after a shooting at an Alabama church.

Police say the shooting happened Thursday evening at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, a suburb near the city of Birmingham.

Vestavia Hills Police Capt. Shane Ware said a suspect is in custody, but did not identify the shooter. The names of the victims have also not been released.

Ware said the two wounded victims are hospitalized, but their conditions are unknown at this time.

According to the church calendar, an event called “Boomers Potluck” was underway at the time of the shooting.